Man pleads guilty in South Carolina-New York cocaine scheme
A 34-year-old man has pleaded guilty to charges that he traveled to South Carolina to pick up 15 kilograms of cocaine. The Post and Courier reports that Lamar Gayle of New York pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Virginia to a cocaine conspiracy charge.
