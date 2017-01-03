Legislators: Rep. accused of beating ...

Legislators: Rep. accused of beating his wife should resign

16 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

Leaders of the South Carolina Legislature say a legislator indicted on allegations of beating his wife should resign. Their comments Thursday come a day after Rep. Chris Corley was indicted on felony domestic violence charges and suspended from his House seat.

