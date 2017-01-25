Judge sends sealed files in Dylann Roof case to state court
" The South Carolina judge overseeing the upcoming state trial of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will review sealed federal court records dealing with Roof's mental competency, which might prevent the need to evaluate him again. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel ordered that transcripts from Roof's competency hearings, psychological evaluations and records from defense experts be sent to Circuit Judge J.C. Nicholson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC