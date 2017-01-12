Judge formally sentences white supremacist over 2015 church shootings

A U.S. federal judge Wednesday formally sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death over the racially-charged killings of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina, one day after a jury decided he should be executed. Before the sentence was handed down, more than 30 people addressed the court to honor Roof's victims and detail the pain caused by his shooting rampage on June 17, 2015.

