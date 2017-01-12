Judge formally sentences white suprem...

Judge formally sentences white supremacist over 2015 church shootings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

A U.S. federal judge Wednesday formally sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death over the racially-charged killings of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina, one day after a jury decided he should be executed. Before the sentence was handed down, more than 30 people addressed the court to honor Roof's victims and detail the pain caused by his shooting rampage on June 17, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) 4 hr concerned 888
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,848,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC