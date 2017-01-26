Insurance for Uber drivers becoming more prevalent in South Carolina
Auto insurance geared toward Uber and Lyft drivers is growing in prevalence in South Carolina. State Farm, the state's largest auto insurer, plans to begin offering coverage for ride-hailing services in March.
