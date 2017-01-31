Inside Honeysuckle, Downtown's Southern-Inspired Spot With Sex Appeal
With David Bowie and Freddie Mercury looking on, a psychedelic ceiling, and oriental carpets, Honeysuckle is a refreshing addition to D.C.'s central business district. Chef Hamilton Johnson, a South Carolina native and former chef de cuisine at Vidalia, now runs the show and plans to pair Charleston-inspired fare with Nordic cooking techniques.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Carolina teacher charged with biting chil...
|Mon
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|7
|South Carolina's new GOP governor refuses to le...
|Jan 26
|former democrat
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 22
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC