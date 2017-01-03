If Trump turns to waterboarding, this could be why
Most interrogators say controversial techniques like waterboarding are ineffective and counterproductive. But a small cadre of experts is arguing that, in specific circumstances, they can get results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Dec 26
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC