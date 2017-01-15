How YOU Can Provide Aid to Tornado Victims in the South

At least 18 people are presumed dead after a series of tornadoes hit in several southeastern states, including Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, and several other states, leavings thousands more people without basic utilities, medical assistance or shelter at this time, according to the New York Times. USA TODAY also reported that January 2017 is now the second-deadliest January for tornadoes in the United States since coverage on tornado deaths started in 1950.

