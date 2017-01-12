Hanging out down South with comfort food

Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

I've been down in South Carolina and Georgia, an old Northern liberal in red states, enjoying a climate like April in January and the hospitality of gracious soft-spoken people, many of whom voted for He Who Does Not Need Intelligence, but they didn't bring it up so neither did I. I walked into Jestine's Kitchen in Charleston and a waitress said, "Is there just one of you, sweetheart?" and her voice was like jasmine and teaberry. There was just one of me, though I wished there were two and she was the other one.

