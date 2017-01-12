Hanging out down South with comfort food
I've been down in South Carolina and Georgia, an old Northern liberal in red states, enjoying a climate like April in January and the hospitality of gracious soft-spoken people, many of whom voted for He Who Does Not Need Intelligence, but they didn't bring it up so neither did I. I walked into Jestine's Kitchen in Charleston and a waitress said, "Is there just one of you, sweetheart?" and her voice was like jasmine and teaberry. There was just one of me, though I wished there were two and she was the other one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Jan 12
|concerned
|888
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC