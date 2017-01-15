Hamsah Nasirildeen decommits from Sou...

Hamsah Nasirildeen decommits from South Carolina, flips to Florida State

In what is sure to be a huge loss for Coach Will Muschamp's incoming recruiting class, safety/linebacker prospect Hamsah Nasirildeen has decommitted from the South Carolina Gamecocks, per his official Twitter. In the same post, Nasirildeen announced that he will flip his commitment to the Florida State Seminoles, who have made a huge push for him as of late.

