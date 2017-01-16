Hampton P.D. receives body cams

On Jan. 4, Hampton Chief of Police Perry McAlhaney informed Hampton Town Council that the department recently received a grant from the South Carolina Department of Transportation's Office of Highway Safety and Justice Commission to purchase equipment for the department. Eleven officer-worn body cameras and accompanying electronic technology devices which turn on an officer's body camera any time a patrol vehicle's emergency lights are activated were purchased with the $7,900 in state grant funding.

