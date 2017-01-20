Haley on UN job: South Carolina crises, lessons in diplomacy
" South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says dealing with lawmakers and serving as the state's healer-in-chief through deadly natural disasters, a shooting massacre and other crises has equipped her for the role of United Nations ambassador. "Everything I've done leading up to this point has always been about diplomacy," the conservative Republican told reporters Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Tue
|concerned
|887
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Dec 26
|Retribution
|4
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC