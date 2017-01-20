Haley on UN job: South Carolina crise...

Haley on UN job: South Carolina crises, lessons in diplomacy

" South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says dealing with lawmakers and serving as the state's healer-in-chief through deadly natural disasters, a shooting massacre and other crises has equipped her for the role of United Nations ambassador. "Everything I've done leading up to this point has always been about diplomacy," the conservative Republican told reporters Monday.

