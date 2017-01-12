Haley confirmation hearing scheduled for Jan. 18

South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley 's confirmation hearing to become the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N. is scheduled to take place on Jan. 18, 2017. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is scheduled to hold a confirmation hearing on South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to become the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N. on Jan. 18. President-elect Trump announced Haley's nomination last month.

