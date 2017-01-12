Haley calls on all South Carolinians to congratulate Clemson
Her proclamation encourages "all South Carolinians to join together in congratulating the Clemson Tigers football team and coaches for their awesome performance" during the 2016 season and Monday's title game victory over against Alabama. In her farewell State of the State address Wednesday, she said "driving to the Statehouse and raising that orange flag over the Capitol dome with my daughter, Rena, is a memory I will treasure forever."
