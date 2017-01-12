Haley calls on all South Carolinians ...

Haley calls on all South Carolinians to congratulate Clemson

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Her proclamation encourages "all South Carolinians to join together in congratulating the Clemson Tigers football team and coaches for their awesome performance" during the 2016 season and Monday's title game victory over against Alabama. In her farewell State of the State address Wednesday, she said "driving to the Statehouse and raising that orange flag over the Capitol dome with my daughter, Rena, is a memory I will treasure forever."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Fri Loveeveryone 330
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Thu concerned 888
Moving to South Carolina? Jan 6 Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,907,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC