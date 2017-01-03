General Assembly to fight old battles...

General Assembly to fight old battles, forge new ground

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

State lawmakers return to kick off a new legislative session Tuesday but they'll tackle many of the same issues that have faced South Carolina for years. Ethics reform could rise as a priority following the recent indictment of Charleston Republican Rep. Jim Merrill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to South Carolina? Fri Gyorgy Szoros 3
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Jan 5 SeaShells 2
News US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent Jan 2 Wildchild 2
News SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10) Dec 30 treetop 1,184
Wake up Dec 29 All American 1
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Dec 26 Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,721,229

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC