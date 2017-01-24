Former New Bedford man, wanted for child rape, arrested in South Carolina
A former New Bedford man the FBI said has been on the run for 15 years from child rape charges was captured in South Carolina, the State Police said. John Rodriguez, 56, was arrested without incident on a charge of being a fugitive from justice Monday in Anderson, State Police said in a statement.
