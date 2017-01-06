First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroo...

First days of 2017 bring new 'bathroom bills' to many states including Virginia

In the first days of 2017, legislators in five states have introduced so-called "bathroom bills" restricting access to public accommodations. Legislative moves this week in Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas and Virginia represent the latest efforts at the center of a broader public debate over transgender rights.

