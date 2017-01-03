First Alert: Weather advisories reissued for Midlands counties

Three hours after the National Weather Service dropped Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for several counties in the Midlands, they were re-issued. At about 9 a.m. Saturday, Winter Weather Advisories were re-issued for Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Saluda counties until 1 p.m. A previous advisory for those counties was issued late Friday, then canceled at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.