Facing death, South Carolina church gunman stands by killings
'I still feel like I had to do it':Jury deliberates on sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, who could get death penalty for the 2015 massacre Roof said during his closing argument: 'In my confession to the FBI, I told them that I had to do it' A U.S. prosecutor argued Roof deserved to die because the shooting was calculated and intended to incite racial violence Convicted murderer Dylann Roof was unrepentant at his federal capital trial on Tuesday, telling jurors who will decide whether he should be executed that he still felt killing nine black people at a South Carolina church was something he had to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|6 hr
|concerned
|887
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Dec 26
|Retribution
|4
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC