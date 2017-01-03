Facing death, South Carolina church gunman stands by killings

'I still feel like I had to do it':Jury deliberates on sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, who could get death penalty for the 2015 massacre Roof said during his closing argument: 'In my confession to the FBI, I told them that I had to do it' A U.S. prosecutor argued Roof deserved to die because the shooting was calculated and intended to incite racial violence Convicted murderer Dylann Roof was unrepentant at his federal capital trial on Tuesday, telling jurors who will decide whether he should be executed that he still felt killing nine black people at a South Carolina church was something he had to do.

