Facing death, South Carolina church gunman stands by killings
Convicted murderer Dylann Roof was unrepentant at his federal capital trial Tuesday, telling jurors who will decide whether he should be executed that he still felt killing nine black people at a South Carolina church was something he had to do. Roof, a 22-year-old white supremacist who is representing himself, did not ask the jury to spare his life for the 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|15 hr
|concerned
|887
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Dec 26
|Retribution
|4
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC