Facing death, South Carolina church gunman stands by killings

Convicted murderer Dylann Roof was unrepentant at his federal capital trial Tuesday, telling jurors who will decide whether he should be executed that he still felt killing nine black people at a South Carolina church was something he had to do. Roof, a 22-year-old white supremacist who is representing himself, did not ask the jury to spare his life for the 2015 massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.