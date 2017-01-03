Dylann Roof, you cease to disgust me.
Earlier in the week, it was announced on multiple news outlets that convicted murderer Dylann Roof, who shot up the Emanuel AME church in South Carolina in hopes of starting a race war, was not going to use the insanity defense in his upcoming penalty trial. Being that this was his best route to avoid the death penalty, I was a little shocked at this announcement.
