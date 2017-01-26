Drivewyze debuts bypass service in South Carolina at 11 locations
Drivewyze now offers its weigh station bypass service at 11 permanent and mobile sites in South Carolina, increasing the number of states it now serves to 38. Joining its service network of more than 600 weigh stations and inspection sites across the United States, the new sites are located on U.S. Interstate 20, I-26,I- 77, and I-95, plus U.S. Highway 17. "Truck fleets and drivers traveling north and south along the I-95 corridor will now find weigh station bypass opportunities on most stretches of interstate from Maine to Florida," said Brian Heath, president of Drivewyze. With the addition of South Carolina, Drivewyze offers weigh station bypasses in 14 of the 16 states that make up the I-95 Corridor Coalition.
