Donald Trump takes over a country mostly skeptical of him
Donald Trump advanced through the earlier contests of the Republican primaries even though more Republicans were voting against him than voting for him. More than 76 percent of Republicans at the Iowa Caucus chose another candidate.
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Dssfme
|889
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Wed
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
