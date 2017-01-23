Crash on EB 26 slowing traffic near U.S. 1 in Lexington Co.
The crash is in the eastbound lanes at exit 113, near Airport Boulevard, SC 302, but traffic is backed up for several miles in both directions. The two left eastbound lanes are blocked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC