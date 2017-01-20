Continuing Education Staff Members Receive Recognition
Two Piedmont Technical College Economic Development and Continuing Education staff members have been recognized by the South Carolina Association for Higher Continuing Education . Lisa Bartanus, left, received the John J. Duffy Scholarship Award and Dave Wittig, right, was named Outstanding Continuing Education Instructor.
