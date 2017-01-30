Community members gathered for lectur...

Community members gathered for lectures on leadership at St. John Baptist Church

Community members gathered at St. John Baptist Church for a lesson on leadership this Sunday. It was all part of a special lecture and discussion series hosted by the church.

