Chauncey, solicitor visit Waccamaw Elementary School criminal justice system educational program
CCU mascot Chauncey and solicitor of Horry and Georgetown Counties Jimmy Richardson visited Waccamaw Elementary School Thursday afternoon. The visit is part of a 16-week educational program called Project LEAD, which teaches fifth graders about the criminal justice system.
