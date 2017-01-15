Carowinds adding rides to 'County Fai...

Carowinds adding rides to 'County Fair' section

Construction has begun on new rides at the County Fair section of the Carowinds amusement park along the state line between North and South Carolina near Charlotte. The Charlotte Observer reports that crews spent hours earlier this week setting up massive pieces for the new Electro-Spin ride.

