Cabinet Votes Possible as Senate Hearings Continue
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday. Senators could potentially vote on more of President Donald Trump's executive nominees Tuesday before leaving town for the rest of the week, though it's not clear which of their nominations will come up on the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC