Budget deficit hawk by day, racking up debt like most Americans at night

During the nomination hearing for Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina, Sen. Bernie Sanders discussed Mulvaney's initial failure to complete paperwork proving the legal employment status of a nanny who worked for him and to pay the "nanny tax." Mulvaney testified before the Senate Budget Committee on his nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.

