Boeing, machinists set February date for S. Carolina union vote

Jan 27 Boeing Co and its largest union said on Friday they had agreed on a February date for a union vote at Boeing's jetliner factory in South Carolina, setting up what is likely to be a fresh battle between the union and the world's biggest plane maker. International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers spokesman Mike Evans said about 2,850 workers at the factory that builds 787 Dreamliners would be eligible to vote on union representation in the Feb. 15 ballot.

