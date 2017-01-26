Attorneys release bodycam footage of Fort Worth arrest

Bodycam footage from a white Fort Worth police officer who was suspended for wrestling a black woman and her daughter to the ground appears to show the officer using his foot to push the 15-year-old girl into a police car. The footage was provided to The Associated Press on Thursday from attorneys representing Jacqueline Craig , who had called police last month to report that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son for allegedly littering in his yard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.