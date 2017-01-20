ASU alumnus Jeff Dudan to appear on '...

ASU alumnus Jeff Dudan to appear on 'Undercover Boss'

Jeff Dudan is better known as Dusty in his disguise for his featured episode of Undercover Boss, airing at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11. HUNTERSVILLE - Former Appalachian State wide receiver, AdvantaClean founder and CEO, youth sports coach and author Jeff Dudan is adding a primetime television appearance to his already impressive resume. Dudan will be featured on the CBS reality show "Undercover Boss" at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11. Each episode depicts someone with an upper-management position at a major business, who goes undercover as an entry-level employee to discover what's truly happening behind the scenes of the company.

