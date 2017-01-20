ASU alumnus Jeff Dudan to appear on 'Undercover Boss'
Jeff Dudan is better known as Dusty in his disguise for his featured episode of Undercover Boss, airing at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11. HUNTERSVILLE - Former Appalachian State wide receiver, AdvantaClean founder and CEO, youth sports coach and author Jeff Dudan is adding a primetime television appearance to his already impressive resume. Dudan will be featured on the CBS reality show "Undercover Boss" at 8 p.m. on Jan. 11. Each episode depicts someone with an upper-management position at a major business, who goes undercover as an entry-level employee to discover what's truly happening behind the scenes of the company.
