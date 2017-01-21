APSU Visiting Artist Speaker Series to feature Hollywood CG Modeler Colie Wertz February 2nd

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will welcome computer graphics modeler Colie Wertz to campus at 7:00pm, on February 2nd, for a visiting artist lecture. Wertz's lecture, in Trahern 401, will kick off this semester's portion of the department's 2016-2017 Visiting Artist Speaker Series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.