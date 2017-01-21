APSU Visiting Artist Speaker Series to feature Hollywood CG Modeler Colie Wertz February 2nd
The Austin Peay State University Department of Art and Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will welcome computer graphics modeler Colie Wertz to campus at 7:00pm, on February 2nd, for a visiting artist lecture. Wertz's lecture, in Trahern 401, will kick off this semester's portion of the department's 2016-2017 Visiting Artist Speaker Series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Thu
|Dssfme
|889
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC