70 people convicted of food stamp fraud in SC in 2016
The state attorney general's office says 70 people were convicted of food stamp fraud in South Carolina last year and ordered to repay nearly $273,600. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday the convictions stem from his office's partnership with the Department of Social Services to investigate and prosecute abuse of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as food stamps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Sun
|Melissa
|890
|Do you feel that it is fair to always receive a...
|Jan 18
|BetaTheta12
|1
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Jan 13
|Loveeveryone
|330
|Moving to South Carolina?
|Jan 6
|Gyorgy Szoros
|3
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Jan 5
|SeaShells
|2
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Jan 2
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC