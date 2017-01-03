6 Injured When Logging Truck Crashes Into South Carolina Auto Repair Shop
South Carolina investigators are sorting out why a logging truck plowed into a Greer auto repair shop, sending six people to the hospital and smashing 11 other vehicles. The Greer Police Department says it happened Friday, and part of Highway 14 was closed for nearly seven hours until the destruction could be cleared away.
