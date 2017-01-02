2018 SC Governor's Race: New Year, New Calculus
All the previous political calculus regarding the 2018 South Carolina gubernatorial race went out the window when U.S. president-elect Donald Trump chose the state's incumbent Republican governor Nikki Haley as his ambassador to the United Nations. Assuming Haley gets confirmed , that would make Trump's top South Carolina ally - lieutenant governor Henry McMaster - the Palmetto State's next governor.
