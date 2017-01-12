2-year-old girl shot in Santee

2-year-old girl shot in Santee

14 hrs ago

A 2-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at a Columbia hospital after being shot in the head Saturday evening in Santee. The Santee Police Department has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

