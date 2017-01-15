15 South Carolina residents receive commuted prison sentences in Obama's final act as president
Fifteen South Carolina residents are among more than 300 federal inmates who had their prison sentences commuted during former President Barack Obama's final full day in office. File Fifteen South Carolina residents are among more than 300 federal inmates who had their prison sentences commuted during former President Barack Obama's final full day in office.
