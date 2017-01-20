10 Things to Know for Today
Republicans who now control the House and Senate are poised to aggressively dismantle eight years of Obama's Democratic policies. The suspected assailant is seen filming himself with a cellphone at Istanbul's Taksim square, but it isn't immediately clear if it was taken before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US deportations of illegal immigrants up 2 percent
|Mon
|Wildchild
|2
|SC state senator refers to candidate as 'raghead' (Jun '10)
|Dec 30
|treetop
|1,184
|Wake up
|Dec 29
|All American
|1
|US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel...
|Dec 26
|Retribution
|4
|Glass Hat, So Cool
|Dec 25
|linda35ny
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 23
|Kim gibson
|886
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Dec 21
|Decency Rules
|2
