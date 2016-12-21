York considering new ordinance after man attacked by dog
The mayor of a South Carolina city wants a new ordinance after a dog recently attack of a 71-year-old York man as he worked on Christmas decorations in his front yard. Police said Buddy Owens' arm was mauled by two dogs on December 11. Monday, Owens' family told WBTV that he was improving following three surgeries.
