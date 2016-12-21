Woman Dies After Being Shot at South Carolina Gun Range
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore tells the Independent Mail that the 24-year-old woman from Lawrenceville, Georgia , died after being on life support for several days. She was shot in the face Monday while visiting friends and family for Christmas .
