Will a South Carolina fiscal hawk fit in President Trumpa s budget office?
Rep. Mick Mulvaney, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the federal budget office, has touted a "silver lining" to shutting down the federal government: less spending. Fellow conservatives praise the South Carolina Republican for his tough stand as a "fiscal hawk," an ideologue who refuses to give in to the inevitable pressure to spend.
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ...
|Wed
|Decency Rules
|2
|Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors...
|Dec 14
|Null and Void
|1
|Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif...
|Dec 14
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Dec 14
|Amelia
|884
|Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ...
|Dec 13
|Quirky
|3
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Dec 12
|Just Ask
|1
|Possible Half Brother
|Dec 9
|Anonymous
|1
