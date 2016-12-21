What is Aiken County sheriff hiding?
South Carolina has the shameful distinction of being among the states where women are most likely to be killed by domestic violence. So it's particularly arrogant for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to have refused requests to view a dashcam video related to a first-degree domestic violence charge - against a state legislator, no less.
