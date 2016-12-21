US Marshals Seeks US Army Soldier Accused of Murdering Wife

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a U. S. Army soldier who is accused of murdered his wife. The U.S. Marshals say John Tufton Blauvelt, a 28-year-old man, is wanted by the Simpsonville Police Department in South Carolina on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.