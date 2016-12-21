US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel Extremism
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,894
NYC
#1 21 hrs ago
Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state of Israel and the new American President recognize it and will move US Embassy to Jerusalem regardless of what anti-Semitic and Jihadist Obama and the Hostile Jihadist UN will say. Obama is secretive America hating man who was able to use the liberal lying media and the Clinton Foundation of bribe and media attack machine of the regime opponents to hide his Jihadist Mozlem Brotherhood-Iranian-ISI caliphate agenda and the destruction of Israel from the naÃ¯ve American people who believed the lies of the NY Times for more than a decade. Nevertheless, when Obama and Hillary regime will leave the White House on January 20, 2017, the truth about Obama anti-American and anti-Semitic regime of Israel haters will be discovered by the new President and the new Attorney General and Obama lies could bring him to face prosecution for his potential crimes against America and it allies. Clearly, the hostile resolution of the UN cuts Israel to half of its size and could bring its death and destruction by ISIS caliphate, Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists organizations that are well armed with US weapons all around Israel, which means that Israel cannot accept the decision of 14 countries of the UN to bring to its demise and death of eight million Israelis. During eight years Obama brought the Hamas Fattah terrorist organizations under the Palestinian Abbas into the UN and was able to control the UN with daily resolutions against Israel as the UN became the tool of the Palestinian terrorist organizations against Israel. The recent Security Council resolution was concocted by Obama and Hamas meeting in the White House made the biblical holy places of the Jews including the old City of David and the Jewish Temple Western Wall to the ownership of the Hamas and Fatah terrorists and cutting Israel width to 7 miles along the major cities around Tel Aviv making them easy daily target of terrorist missile attacks. Obama and Hillary denies the bible and the Jewish history of more than 3000 years since the Kingdom of David in Jerusalem and the Kingdom of Solomon his son who built the Jewish temple in Jerusalem. There never was any Palestinian people other than the Jewish people but it was made up in Oslo Accord by Peres in Oslo Accord I 1994. The evil Un Resolution is making more than 600,000 Jews refugees that need to leave their homes that became illegal by the Obama-Hamas dictated resolution of the UN This is the straw that broke the camel back for Israel that lost its means for self defense and became defenseless miniature narrow strip of land of 7 miles that cannot be defended by any military force. Israel will cut its relations with the UN that became under control of Hamas and ISIS Caliphate terrorist who use their terrorist threats to destroy Israel.
#2 21 hrs ago
The civilized global powers are lined now up against Israel because of their encumbrances into Palestinian territories. Moving the American Israeli embassy to Jerusalem will only result in catastrophe consequences and provoke backlashes unheard.
I believe that is Donald Trump just talking. It's in no way a well thought out policy position.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 19 hrs ago
Snowflake the libtards are the only ones lined up against Israel, same thing as when you loons started rounding up Jews back in the 1939's, you will fail again.
#4 14 hrs ago
You do understand not one civilized nation on the UN Security Council stood in support of Israel in their unanimous 14-0 vote, right?
Russia nor China can be classified as liberal nations.
Maybe you don't grasp what actually transpired.
