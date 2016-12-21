...Uneasy 2015 in South Carolina lead...

...Uneasy 2015 in South Carolina leads to more trials in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: ABC News 4 Charleston

The state was stunned by a videotaped police shooting of a fleeing black motorist, nine churchgoers killed in a hate crime, and a billion-dollar flood. Along with two exhausting trials from the previous year's killings, South Carolinians endured the fatal school shooting of a first-grader, a serial killer who police said chained a woman inside a container, and landfalling Hurricane Matthew, which flooded the state all over again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News 4 Charleston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Embassy Move to Jerusalem Could Further Fuel... Mon Retribution 4
Glass Hat, So Cool Dec 25 linda35ny 1
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Dec 23 Kim gibson 886
News Bill calls for porn block on computers sold in ... Dec 21 Decency Rules 2
News Study: South Carolina drivers ranked third wors... Dec 14 Null and Void 1
News Large protests in Poland as leader vows to stif... Dec 14 PolakPotrafi 1
News Graham could re-emerge as Trump adversary next ... Dec 13 Quirky 3
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,418,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC