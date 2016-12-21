South Carolina's constitutions are sl...

South Carolina's constitutions are slowly fading away

S.C. Department of Archives and History Director Eric Emerson examines the state's first constitution, adopted on March 26, 1776, months before the Declaration of Independence was signed. A conservation process, which is now slowly degrading the document and others, allows Emerson to touch the document without gloves.

