South Carolina Upstate defeats Florida College 91-59

Wednesday

Phillip Whittington scored a career-high 25 points on 12-of-14 shooting, Michael Buchanan had a double-double and South Carolina Upstate rolled to a 91-59 win over Florida College on Tuesday night. Buchanan had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Malik Moore had 16 points and Mike Cunningham 10 for the Spartans , who took control with a 20-2 run in the first half.

Chicago, IL

