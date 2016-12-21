South Carolina golf course goes "all in" again for Clemson Tigers in college football playoffs
Last year the Reserve at Lake Keowee -- a course that sits 20 miles from Clemson University -- showed off its school spirit by spray painting a gigantic football field on the front lawn in honor of the Tigers' run through the college football playoffs. As Clemson prepares for its semifinal matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes, the folks at Lake Keowee decided to breakout the gridiron again on the golf property: A Jack Nicklaus design, the Reserve at Lake Keowee ranked No.
